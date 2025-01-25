Niagara police continue to investigate the robbery that happened at Griffin Jewellery in the Pen Centre on January 16th.

Around 1pm on the 16th, the group of five entered Griffin Jewellery, and started smashing glass display cases with a small sledgehammer.

They stole jewellery from the cases and fled the scene.

Detectives have now released some unconcealed images of the suspects prior to the robbery.

Detectives are asking any witnesses, anyone with video footage, or anyone who can identify the suspects, to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009703 or by email at 9703@nrps.ca.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.