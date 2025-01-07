Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate a New Year's Day assault in St. Catharines.

It was on Wednesday, January 1st, just before 3 a.m., police responded to a fist fight, involving five suspects and one victim,in the area of Helliwells Lane and St. Paul Street in downtown St. Cathariness.

Police say the assault continued even when the victim, a 25-year-old man, fell to the ground.

Officers have identified some of the suspects, but others remain at large.

Police are asking community members who were in the area of St. Paul Street and Helliwells Lane in downtown St. Catharines between the hours of 2:55 a.m. to 3:05 a.m. to forward cell phone or dashcam video that captured the incident to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009525 or by email at 9525@niagarapolice.ca.