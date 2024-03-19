Niagara Regional Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Leaside Drive and Woodlawn Road around 2:30 a.m.



The investigation revealed that a man had been arguing with two others and one was stabbed.



The victim was taken to an out of town hospital and is now in stable condition.



There has been no arrest and police are working to get a description of the suspect or suspects.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009077.

