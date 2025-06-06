Niagara Regional Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to hospital.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street.

Officers say a truck was travelling eastbound on Fourth Avenue attempting to turn north through the intersection at Ontario Street.

While travelling through the intersection a collision occurred with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for anyone that may have been in the area and captured video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1008783.