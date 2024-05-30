Niagara Regional Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a man in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the area of Church Road and Stewart Road for a serious motor vehicle collision.



Police say an 85 year old man was driving his van eastbound on Church when he collided with an SUV.



The can landed in a large pond and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



The 78 year old woman driving the SUV was not hurt.



The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3 ext. 1009569.

