Homicide Detectives are investigating after a man has died at a park in Niagara Falls.

There are few details but emergency crews were called to John Allen Park just before 3pm yesterday for reports of a disturbance.



When officers arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Officers brought in the K-9 unit to search the area but did not find a suspect.



Police say there is no suspect description or other details at this time.



They also add that there is no information to suggest an immediate threat to public safety.



There will be an ongoing Police presence in the area as detectives try to develop a description of the suspect.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1029451.