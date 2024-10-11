Niagara Regional Police are investigating an attempted abduction in Welland.



Police were called late Wednesday night after a 15-year-old girl reported that she was approached by a strange man.



She said she walking in the area of River Road and Courthouse Lane when a man pulled up in a black SUV.



She said the man exited the vehicle and made attempts to put her inside the SUV.



She was able to run away.



The suspect is described as 40-50 years old, tan skin, 5'8, with a medium build.



She reported he had a wrinkly face, a large nose, with black/grey straight neck length hair, and a black/grey short beard and moustache.



He was wearing a black zip up hoodie and black cargo pants.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009470.

