Niagara Regional Police are looking for help as they investigate a reported shooting in St. Catharines.

Early Saturday morning Police were called to a home near Arthur Street and Croyden Drive for a noise complaint at a house party.



A few hours later they were called back for reports of shots being fired.



Reports say that an unknown number of people left the party but before they fled the area they fired a number of shots into the sky.



There were no injuries or damages reported.



Detectives are asking anyone in the area between 4 and 6 Saturday morning to check any camera footage for anything suspicious.



They are also hoping people at the party will come forward with any photos or videos.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area, is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009642.