Police are investigating a sexual assault in Niagara Falls on Sunday.

Niagara officers were called to the area of Queen Street and Erie Avenue where a woman was assaulted.



She was outside her apartment at 3 a.m. and that is when she was approached from behind and assaulted, accosted and the man attempted to sexually assault her.



The woman was able to fight off the situation and get into her apartment.



She suffered minor physical injuries in the altercation.



Police are looking for a man with light to medium skin, roughly 5'5", wearing brown cable knit zip-up sweater, black slushpants and a brown baseball cap.



He was last seen on foot in the area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009311



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

