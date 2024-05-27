Niagara Regional Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in Wainfleet.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots being fired in the area of Tunnacliffe Road North and O'Reilly's Road North.



Investigators say they found evidence that shots were fired and they believe a party was going on before the call to police.



Detectives as asking anyone that was at the party, in the area, or that witnessed the shooting to contact detectives.



Also if you were driving in the area you are being asked to check your dashcam footage.



Anyone with information can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009470.

