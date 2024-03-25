A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Cottonwood Crescent and Tumblewood Place early Sunday morning.



There they found a man in his 20's suffering serious injuries.



The victim was taken to an out of town hospital for treatment.



Police believe it was not a random event and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.



They have not released any information on a suspect or a description.



Anyone with information is asked to contact 3 District detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option three extension 1009470.