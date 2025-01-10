Niagara Regional Police are investigating a suspicious sudden death in St. Catharines.

Detectives say the 67-year-old woman was found Thursday morning inside an apartment near Church and Court Streets.

Little details have been released but police say the death is suspicious and homicide detectives along with forensics are investigating.

At this point no arrests have been made but the are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134