Niagara Regional Police are looking for suspects after a violent robbery in St. Catharines.

It happened back on April 16th.

Police say it was just after 11 p.m. when a man was woken up by two suspects that broke into his home near Ball Avenue and Merritt Street.

The suspects were armed and assaulted the victim.

They fled the scene with cash and credit cards.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

At this point there is no description of the suspects but police are asking anyone in the area with video footage between 10 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009703.