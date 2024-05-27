Niagara Police are investigating a number of assaults that took place at the Fenwick Fair this past weekend.



It was on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, officers started to investigate several assaults after the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Police say in one case, three male suspects, sprayed bear mace into three male victims’ eyes before running northbound on Church Street.

In other cases, it appears teens were harrassed at random, and then altercations broke out.



Niagara Police want to ID the suspects involved and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009700.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

