Niagara Police are investigating a fatal collision in Port Colborne Friday morning.

Around 11am, police arrived in the area of Elm and George Street for a vehicle collision with fatal injuries.

Police say a 47-year-old Port Colborne man was driving an E-bike on Elm Street when he collided with a motor vehicle

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains on going.

Anyone with information, video footage, or dash camera footage is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.