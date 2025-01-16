Niagara Police are looking for five suspects after a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the Pen Centre at 1:10 p.m. today after a group of five entered Griffin Jewellery, and started smashing glass display cases with a small sledgehammer.

The suspects stole jewellery from the cases, placing it into bags they were carrying.

Police say a small number of witnesses tried to step in, which caused the suspects to flee the store.

Police say a witness collided with a mall column during the chase, and two other witnesses were sprayed with an irritant, similar to pepper spray.

The witness who collided with the mall column was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The witnesses sprayed with the irritant were treated on scene.

Police have released limited descriptions of the five suspects, only describing the clothing they were wearing.

The suspects left the mall in a silver Honda CRV with Ontario License Plate BFZV 946, and was last seen driving toward Chestnut Street West.

Detectives are asking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage to contact them at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009703.

The mall, except for stores with an outside entrance, was closed for the rest of the day.