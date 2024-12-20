Niagara Regional Police are searching for the owner of an ATV found in St. Catharines.

Police were called to the area of Oakdale Avenue and Winchester Avenue for a suspicious person early Thursday morning.

When officers arrived they did not find anyone but they did find an abandoned ATV.

The vehicle is red and has no identifiable make or model.

Police suspect that the ATV was stolen as the ignition has been tampered with.

They are now trying to find the owner and are asking for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009782.