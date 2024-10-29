Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after an assault at youth hockey game this past weekend.

Investigators say it happened at roughly 3:15 p.m. Sunday during a game at the Merriton Arena.

A man working as the timekeeper was assaulted by another man who accused him of hitting one of the players.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

At this point the suspect is unknown but the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1002200.