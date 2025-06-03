Niagara Police have arrested one suspect, and continue to look for another, after a break-in at a church in Welland.

Police were called on March 11th after suspects broke into St. Kevin’s Catholic Church on Niagara Street.

Police say the suspects stole parts of the church’s commercial air conditioning units, causing $20,000 in damage.

The suspects then allegedly went to a recycling facility, where they sold the stolen property for a profit.

34-year-old Jacob Golden of Welland was arrested last week.

Police say they are looking to identify a second suspect who is around 5 foot 8, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009702.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).