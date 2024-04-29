Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after the robbery of a jewellery store at the Seaway Mall in Welland.

The robbery took place Sunday afternoon, just before 5 p.m., at People’s Jewellery Store.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the store, then smashed the display case, to steal several items.

He fled by running through the mall and exited out the south doors and headed towards the cemetery.



No one was hurt.



The suspect is described as white, around 30 years old, 5’8”, with a medium build.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, black toque, black Puma sweatpants with a logo on the left pocket.

The matter remains under investigation with 3 District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009046.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.