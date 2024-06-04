Niagara Police are looking for two suspects after an incident over the weekend in St. Catharines.



Police say on Saturday, June 1st, at 9:30 p.m., two men went to a home in the area of Oblate Street and Garnet Street, with guns drawn, looking for a person.



The victim was able to flee, and call police.



The suspects, described as white men, were last seen running from the area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009573.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

