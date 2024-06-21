Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a 32-year-old West Lincoln woman.



Jessica Blayney was last seen yesterday, Thursday June 20th, in the Dunnville area.



She is described as white, approximately 5’10”, a thin build, with blonde hair, and green eyes.



She has a henna-style tattoo on her hand.



It is believed that Blayney is driving a 2008 Grey Ford Focus bearing Ontario plate CXWM 655.



The police and her family are concerned for her welfare.



Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024330 or ”dispatch”.

