Niagara Police are looking for a 68-year-old woman last seen in Niagara Falls.



Galextra Kavanaugh, who also goes by the name, Selma Paul, was last seen Monday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m., in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Montrose Road.



It is not clear how she is travelling.



She is described as a Black woman, 5’6 feet tall, with brown eyes, with brown and grey hair.



She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black and white running shoes.



The police and Galextra’s family are concerned for her welfare.



Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.

