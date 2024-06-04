Niagara Police are looking for information after a number of break and enters and vehicle thefts in Pelham.



It happened in the overnight hours of Sunday, June 2, 2024.



Police say 5 homes were broken into, two vehicles were stolen, and personal items were also taken.



Detectives are looking for information or any video/dash cam footage that may have captured the suspect/s on video.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009015.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

