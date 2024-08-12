Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate the death of a woman in Smithville back on April 26 of this year.



Detectives have identified the 62-year-old as Cathy Prosje from Smithville.



They are asking anyone that may have been in contact with her prior to her death to come forward.



Police are also looking for Cathy's laptop.



They believe it may have been discarded at a local pawn shop, traded, or sold.



It is a Hewlitt Packard Elite Book 840 G9 Notebook.



It is silver with a 14-inch screen.



The serial number is 5CG3106K1J.



Anyone who has purchased or found this used laptop should contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009533.

