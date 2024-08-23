A disturbing incident in Welland is under investigation.



Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Endicott Terrace and Barrington Drive Thursday morning at 4:30.



Police were told a man broke into the home through a window and had an 'interaction' with a young child.



The suspect left the home on foot, and the K9-unit was not able to find the suspect.



The child, who is aged between 5 and 10, was not physically hurt.



Detectives from the NRPS Child Abuse Unit and the NRPS Forensic Service Unit have be on the scene investigating.

They are working on developing a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009470.

Anyone who may have been in the area with cell phones, closed circuit video recording, or dash camera footage between 1-5 a.m. on August 22, 2024, is asked to review their footage of the area and contact police if they observe anything suspicious.