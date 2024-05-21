Niagara Police are searching for two missing seniors from Port Colborne.



90-year-old Richard Koth and 87-year-old Sandra Koth were last seen yesterday afternoon at 12:30 in the area of Walnut Street and Lakeshore Road West, in Port Colborne.

It's believed they are travelling in their vehicle, a 2015 Grey Honda CRV with license plate 1V7321.

They are both described as white, with a slender build.

Both were last seen wearing pyjamas, however possibly changed before leaving the area.

They are possibly in the St. Catharines area.

Police and the Koth family are concerned for there welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024327.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.