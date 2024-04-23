Niagara Police have released images of an SUV believed to be involved in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Niagara Falls.



It happened at 3:30 in the morning on Sunday, April 21st, in the area Ryerson Crescent and Rice Crescent.



That's the same area where a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting on April 1st in the nearby neighbourhood of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.



Police say nearby residents heard three gun shots, and a house on Ryerson Crescent was struck by bullets.



There were people in the house at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.



A red SUV was seen speeding away from the scene on Ryerson Crescent and then heading to highway 420.



Police believe it is a targeted incident.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009506.



Anyone who may have been in the area with cell phones, closed circuit video recording, or dash camera footage between 1:00am and 4:00am on April 21, 2024, are asked to review their footage of the area and to contact police if they observe anything suspicious.

