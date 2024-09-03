Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after the 7-11 store was robbed in Thorold over the weekend.



Officers were called to the store in the area of Clairmont and Ormond Streets on Saturday after a man robbed the store at gunpoint.



The suspect was last seen walking north through the parking lot then west on Clairmont Street.



No one was hurt.



The suspect is described as a white man, 5"11, with a thin build and blue eyes.



He was wearing dark clothing with a hoodie pulled over his head and a red and black mask covering his face.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009628.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

