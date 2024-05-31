Niagara Police are looking for witnesses to a bush party in St. Catharines where a woman was hit by a vehicle.



The party was held last Saturday night at Burgoyne Woods.



Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. after a 19-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while at the party.



The vehicle left the scene and the woman was treated for minor injuries.



Police are now searching for the silver 2015 four-door Audi and the driver.



Detectives are asking the occupants of the vehicle and/or any witnesses who were in the area from 11:00 pm on May 25, 2024, to 12:00 am on May 26, 2024, to come forward and contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009573.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

