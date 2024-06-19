Niagara Regional Police are looking to identify five teens accused of sexually harassing a woman.



Police say the incident happened Friday May 24th, 2024 at 6:45 p.m. at the bus terminal on East Main Street.



The victim says she was approached by a group of teen boys who started harassing her, and commenting on her appearance.



The victim says she tried walking away, and that's when they closed in on her, and one grabbed her chest.



She pushed the hand away and bus staff intervened.



The victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.



The suspects are described as four black men between 16 and 18 years old, and one white teen.



You can see pictures of the suspects' clothing by clicking here.

