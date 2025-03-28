Niagara Police say a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Niagara Falls last night.

Shortly before 9 p.m. a 66-year-old man, who was sitting on a bench, was stabbed several times in the area of Queen Street near Erie Avenue.

The victim, from Toronto, was rushed to an out of region hospital, where he underwent lifesaving surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Police and the K9 Unit located a suspect shortly after 9 p.m. on St. Clair Avenue near Queen Street.

35-year-old Luizao Miguel Castro of no-fixed-address is charged with Aggravated assault, Fail to comply with Release Order, and Fail to comply with Probation Order.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with security footage from last night to call them.