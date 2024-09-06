A 21 year old is now facing charges after Niagara Regional Police found handmade explosives at a home in Niagara Falls.

Officers found the devices yesterday at a home on Beaver Glen Drive near Brookside Drive.



Taha Sleiman is now facing charges of Make, Possess, Care, and Control of explosive device and Unlawful possession of Explosives.



Police say the devices found were in varying stages of completeness.



At this point there is no other information on the motive but detectives continue to investigate.



Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009768.

