Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest and identified suspects connected to an assault in St. Catharines.



It is all connected to an incident at an establishment in the area St. Paul Street and James Street on March 24.



A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a number of men assaulted him.



Detectives were at a home on Thursday on an unrelated matter and upon investigating arrested one of five suspects.



31 year old Taylor Cronkwright has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and three counts of fail to comply with a release order.



There are three other suspects now with outstanding arrest warrants.

NEWS | Police make arrest and issue warrants following assault in St. Catharines.https://t.co/1pwxyT7tVd pic.twitter.com/SAOgXpTFIP — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) April 12, 2024

30 year old Jacob Davis from Kitchener is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.



He is described as Indigenous, 5'6", 265 pounds, with brown eyes, hair and beard. He also has "Six Nations" tattooed on his right hand.

32 year old Ricardo Tabora from Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation.



He is described as Latino, 5'8", 141 pounds, with black hair and beard, and brown eyes.

29 year old Brooklyn Mayer from St. Catharines is wanted for assault with a weapon, and fail to comply with release order.



He is described as white, 5'9", 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives have also determined that there is a fifth unknown suspect that is yet to be identified.



Anyone who may know the location of the wanted males are asked not to approach or confront them and to contact the police.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008980.

