Niagara Police say they are on the scene of a serious crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



Police were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Four Mile Creek Road at 5 o'clock this morning.



The driver, an adult man, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.



Lakeshore Road at Old Lakeshore Road and Lakeshore Road at Four Mile Creek is currently closed for the investigation



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3 ext. 1009367.



Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

