Niagara Police are sending out a warning after a rise in trailer and snow mobile thefts.

They have been reported in Grimsby, West Lincoln, and Lincoln, and have been usually taking place between midnight and 6 o'clock in the morning.

The suspects appear to be targeting neighbourhoods and hooking up accessible trailers and driving away.

Police are asking trailer owners to remain vigilant, and if possible, use a steel hitch lock, park indoors, or in a well lit area with security cameras.

If you discover that you have been a victim, police are asking you to file a report to help investigators gather information to hopefully identify the suspects involved.