Niagara Regional Police have released the photo of a man wanted following a robbery in Beamsville.



It happened Monday night when a suspect walked into the Cannabis Cupboard, on Ontario Street, holding a gun and demanding money.



Police have released a photo of the suspect.



The description remains vague as they are looking for a white man roughly 5'11".



He was wearing a plain blue bandana over his chin/mouth and nose, blue jacket with an emblem on the left chest, blue jeans, black and white sole running shoes.



His right hand was in his front right jacket pocket while his left hand carried a blue reusable shopping bag.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009383.

