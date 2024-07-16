Niagara Regional Police have released pictures of an unidentified woman, who was found unconscious in St. Catharines, after suffering a medical event.



Police releasing an image of the woman, who is believed to be 70 to 80 years old, as she remains in hospital in critical condition.



She was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Parnell Road and Bunting Road after suffering a medical event.



Police say they decided to share detailed photos of the women to try and identify her and track down family members.



It's believed she may live in the Port Weller East area of St. Catharines.



She is described as white, with neck length white/grey hair, and may be of Dutch or European descent.



She was located wearing beige three-quarter length pants, a light-coloured shirt, white running shoes, sunglasses, and a grey hiking hat.



She uses a black cane.



Anyone who may know the identity of the women are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3 extension 1009427.

