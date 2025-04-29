Niagara Police continue to investigate a jewellery store robbery in Niagara Falls.

It happened early in the morning on March 5th at Roberts Jewellers, at 4416 Queen St.

Police say two masked, unknown men smashed open the front doors and entered the store.

While inside, they stole numerous gold rings, diamond rings and watches.

The suspects fled the store at approximately 5:25 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark grey or black minivan.

Police have released video footage of the incident. Click here to watch.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009901.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.