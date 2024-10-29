Niagara Regional Police have released the picture of a man alleged to have had encounters with children at the Pen Centre Mall.



Police have laid ten additional charges against 39-year-old Sean Mezo after he arrested in connection with a break and enter in Welland, which involved a child inside the home.



Mezo was charged with Break Enter Commit – Sexual Assault, and Sexual Interference in connection to that incident.



Police say the new charges are alleged to have occurred between May 7, 2024, and August 26, 2024, involving children under the age of 16 in Welland and St. Catharines, including the Pen Centre Mall.



Investigators have released Mezo's image to try to find additional potential victims or witnesses.



Mezo is charged with Break, Enter and Commit Theft, Criminal Harassment, Voyeurism, Trespassing or Prowling at Night Near Dwelling (5 Counts), Theft Under $5000, and Mischief Not Exceeding $5000.



He has been in custody since August 29th, 2024, with his next scheduled court appearance on court on October 31, 2024, at the Robert S.K Welch Courthouse located at 59 Church Street in the City of St. Catharines.



Anyone with information concerning these or similar occurrences are asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008393.

