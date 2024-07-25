A Thorold school was cleared earlier today after police received a report about a possible armed person.

Day camp staff at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on Collier Road South reported that a child saw a man with a knife in the building at 1:30 p.m.

Police along with the canine unit and emergency task unit responded

Staff onsite secured themselves and the children in a safe place.

Officers cleared the building but didn't find anything suspicious.

The safety measures were lifted at 2:45 p.m.

Police are investigating the validity of the reports