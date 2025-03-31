Niagara Regional Police are searching for a man following an attempted murder this weekend.

Early Sunday morning a man was found with stab wounds on Niagara Street between Church and Welland in St. Catharines.



The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.



Police are now searching for 30-year-old Rohan Chandler.



He is wanted for attempted murder.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009610.