A man has turned himself in after a deadly hit and run this weekend.

37-year-old Tyler James MacDonald from Fort Erie has turned himself into police and has been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.



The incident happened on Saturday night when police say a 53-year-old man was struck and killed on Silver Bay Road in Port Colborne.



He went out for a walk Saturday night and wasnt found until 4:30 Sunday morning when family members spotted him in a ditch.



Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

