Niagara Regional Police are searching for a man after an incident with a 10-year-old girl.

Detectives say it happened at the St. Catharines Public Library back on April 19th.

Just after 4 p.m. a man approached the young girl, started a conversation, and then grabbed her arm.

He then let go and left the building on Church Street.

Police have identified the suspect as 40-year old Frederick Joseph Pelchat of St. Catharines.

He is wanted for assault.

Despite efforts, detectives have been unable to locate and arrest Pelchat.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Members of the public who may know Pelchat's location are asked not to confront him and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008430.