Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Welland.

Johnny Barreira is white, five feet tall, roughly 90-pounds, with green eyes.

He was last seen walking near Kent Street and King Street in Welland just before 5 p.m. yesterday.

He was wearing and army green t-shirt, black track pants, and black and yellow shoes.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

anyone with information should contact police at 905-688-4111.