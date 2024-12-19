Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old man from Port Colborne.

Derek Gibbs was last seen Monday in Port Colborne.

He is described as white, 5'10", roughly 160 pounds.

Derek was last seen wearing a Budweiser toque, dark camouflage puffy coat, a green hoodie with dark pants and running shoes.

The police and Derek's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone in the community who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009487.