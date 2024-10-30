Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing Fort Erie man.

76-year-old Ervin Smith was last seen just before 4 p.m. yesterday (Oct. 29) in the area of Lakeview Road near Lakehurst Avenue in Fort Erie.

Ervin suffers from a medical condition and is believed to be on foot.

He is described as white, 5'7", with a slim build.

He has white hair with a bald spot at the back and wears prescription glasses.

Ervin was last seen wearing blue jeans, black coat, green shoes, and a black hat.

Police believe he may be in the Hamilton or Peel area.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024325.