Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing man from St. Catharines.

46-year-old Randolph Price was last seen Friday morning at 1030 in the area of Carlton and Ontario Street.



He is described as white, 5 foot 5, roughly 200 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and a full beard.



Randolph was last seen wearing a T-shirt and track pants with a black vest a black vest and black crocs.



Both the police and Randolph’s family are concerned for his welfare.



1 District officers are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Randolph are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.

