Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man from St. Catharines.

Arthur Zaczek was last in touch with his family on Monday.



He is described as white, roughly 5'6", with a medium build and brown hair.



He is believed to be driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon with licence plate 653 ZHA.



Arthur's family are concerned about his welfare.



Anyone who may have information should contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024330 or "dispatch".