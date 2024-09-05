Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing Welland man.

31-year-old Chris Jones was last heard from yesterday at 1:30 p.m.



He is believed to be in Welland and may be driving a blue 4 door Chevy Cobalt with licence plate CYSS667.



He is white, 6 feet tall with dark hair, scruffy facial hair and a slender build.



Chris has a tattoo of an octopus on his left hand.



Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.



Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009395.

